This County Flipped From Obama to Trump. How Do Voters Feel Now?

Here they go again.... the media, that is. Another article about the poor, misunderstood Rust Belt whites.

Hmmmm

- Many own SUV's or trucks - cost $20 thou plus

- They seem to be well fed - not starving.

- They seem to all have adequate shelter...even owning homes.

Hmmmm.... I am an unabashed liberal...own a compact car, do not own a home ....but I admit I'm not starving.....Why don't they come and talk to me?

What I did notice from the article ......There was two over-riding factors that seemed to motivate all these people.....

FEAR and MILITARY MIGHT to relieve anxieties

Listen to their comments:

"I worry about the economy as a whole....."

"I worry about any kind of terrorism-related event..."

" He is pro Israel, so that is good. It's in the Bible."

" I like what he's done with the military..."

"He's doing what he said he was going to do:

"Keep us safe"

"and go after the bad guys."

".....believes the new president is flexing America's muscles appropriately."

"he's actually taking action like with the bombing in Syria..."

Is this ALL that motivates them ...to the ultimate detriment of our country and planet?