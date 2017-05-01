The Caligula Presidency as an Existential Menace to American Democracy

Trump is more like the mad and oppressive Emperors Caligula and Nero than anyone else.

As the article says:

"Thomas Jefferson had already imagined when he warned that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” It is not that Jefferson was predicting the eventual demise of America as a polity. That may go on for a while just as Rome went on for some 400 years more after Caligula, when Romans went about their daily lives unimpeded, but America might disappear as an ideal democracy and as a symbol of liberty and tolerance.

But things have gotten worse than Jefferson might have imagined. We now have a leader who has no shame. He lies habitually and exploits our darkest fears regardless of consequences. He is simply unable to recognize when he is wrong and to rectify it. He takes responsibility for nothing but what appears useful to his own tremendous ego."

".......This sitting president, so similar to Caligula of old seems to care little for tolerance, pluralism, free press, as long as the mob stays loyal, well fed and entertained."

And he divides the country more and more and inflames his base to more anger and more division with his rallies (i.e. the Roman games) like the most recent Pennsylvania rally.

and he lies and lies and lies

If anyone who voted for him can still justify him over Clinton they are living an terrible illusion and are lying to themselves......to the detriment of our country.