Have You Noticed??? Every Major News Headline, Every Day - Is Divisive, Angry, and/or US v. THEM

Divisiveness..... Not Togetherness

Not Hope

Not Coming Together

Not Positive Not Us as a Nation working for some good things

BUT

Negative Divisive and Angry

Every piece of Republican Legislation, Every Trump Executive Order or Tweet, Every Republican Message or Meme....

....is an Attack....a "Stick it in the Democrats Face, We Can Do What We Want" "We Don't Care About You" kind of attitude.

Nothing of Compromise, Nothing of Healing, Nothing Proactive, Nothing Uplifting.

If you voted for Trump and/or did not vote for Hillary......THIS is what you have given us.

A Nightmare In America.....A Nation Divided