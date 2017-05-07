French Election: Intelligence Wins - Centrist Emmanuel Macron Wins Presidency Over Marine Le Pen

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced Macron's win in a statement minutes after the last polls closed, according to the Associated Press.

Cazeneuve said that the vote "testifies to the lucidity of the voters who rejected the deadly project of the extreme right" and represented an embrace of the European Union.

Would that the American voters in those rust belt states had been so intelligent and lucid in their vote on November 8, 2016 and rejected the extreme right in our own election ............