Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 363 Seeds: 465 Comments: 4840 Since: Jun 2010

Stunning Report Finds Anti-Clinton FBI Agents Tried To Get Trump Elected President....(and They Succeeded)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed May 10, 2017 4:30 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Comey was ambitious but weak and bowed to this pressure from his Clinton-hating Deputies and agents:

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/11/03/meet-donald-trump-s-top-fbi-fanboy 

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-30/why-comey-broke-stack-resignation-letters-furious-fbi-agents  and

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3886942/Resignation-letters-piling-disaffected-FBI-agents-wife-urging-admit-wrong-Director-Comey-jumped-chance-reopen-Hillary-investigation.html

After they helped Clinton lose they allowed Comey to go after Trump.

Comey tried to play both sides to the middle and eventually lost because of the persona of Trump trying to protect himself.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor