Stunning Report Finds Anti-Clinton FBI Agents Tried To Get Trump Elected President....(and They Succeeded)

Comey was ambitious but weak and bowed to this pressure from his Clinton-hating Deputies and agents:

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/11/03/meet-donald-trump-s-top-fbi-fanboy

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-30/why-comey-broke-stack-resignation-letters-furious-fbi-agents and

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3886942/Resignation-letters-piling-disaffected-FBI-agents-wife-urging-admit-wrong-Director-Comey-jumped-chance-reopen-Hillary-investigation.html

After they helped Clinton lose they allowed Comey to go after Trump.

Comey tried to play both sides to the middle and eventually lost because of the persona of Trump trying to protect himself.