Many Trump backers are 'totally OK' with Comey firing

SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 3:24 PM
What happened to these people (the ones that voted for Trump and still do) that they could not see beyond their manipulated (hate) of Hillary Clinton to the terrible consequences of a Trump Presidency and the people he appointed?

Why couldn't they see beyond her personality? ....she would have been a good President....not sinking into this morass of incompetence, division, anger, and chaos.

And if you can't agree with this and still hate her - she would have appointed good people to all the Cabinet positions.....not the ideologues,partisans and rich CEO's we have in many now.....look at the terrible people he appointed to the EPA, Energy, Education, Attorney General for starters.... 

This Comey thing presages Impeachment....

It's Time.....it's long past time.

