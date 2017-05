So .... are you happy now

all you people who voted for Trump

or especially those who did not vote for Clinton......

See what you got.

A unpredictable, unbalanced, authoritarian President.

A radical right-wing Congress who only support him to sign papers that destroy things or divides people.

An administration build on lies, attacks, vindictiveness, and bullying.

There is no "drain the swamp".

It is the swamp.