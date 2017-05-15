Newsvine

GOP Really Scre#ing Us Behind the Drama -GOP lawmakers mark success by flipping rules from Obama era

This is what really is terrible for this country.

The Republicans are working day and night behind the scenes of the Comey, other misdirections, and media drama.  To a certain extent, many of the more radical Republicans (and there are a lot of them now) may actually relish these distractions.  In their district Trump could shoot someone and they would still vote for him and any Republican.

How do you think they blindsided us and got their health care bill in when it was presumed dead. They beat us.

Call your Senators, Representatives, and activists leaders - Raise a hue and cry about these things too!

We have to stop them - they are destroying all the good things we have done for the environment, energy, the middle class/poor, and human rights over the last 50 years.

