Millions of Americans voted for an unmitigated DISASTER in the name of Republicans and Donald Trump.

And yes if Hillary had done a tenth of what Trump has done she would have already been impeached.

Bottom Line - she would have been a pragmatic, reasonable, coherent, safe, professional, and a good, if not excellent, President.

Not to mention all the great policies she, and the great Cabinet she would have appointed, would have done and accomplished.