Uh-Oh: The House May Need to Vote on Health Care ...Again!

It "Stuck In Their Craw".

That they LOST the first time.

And of all the things in the world they can't stand... it's .... LOSING....to the hated Democrats and Obama.(Republicans do like sports so much - they liken themselves as a football "team" and use a lot of sports metaphors)

Never mind that most Americans did not want them to repeal and replace Obamacare..... they ...... Just .....CAN'T......LOSE!....and they HAVE THE POWER!

And the hated libral media claimed their bill was now dead for months. No, NO! This was NOT going to happen! They'd show em!

THEY WOULD PROVE THEM WRONG!!!

LOSE - you say??? They weren't going to .

This was their signature issue, this was their core, their meaning in life.....they weren't going to let this go. They weren't going to sit back and wait. Pence and Ryan desperately worked behind the scenes and directed their supporters to quickly cobble together a so-called "compromise". They needed it NOW!

They frenetically worked day and night for days.....twisting arms, begging, making promises but above all drilling into their Republicans colleagues that they... can't.... LOSE... to the Democrats or the media.

But they did lose the fact that most Americans want Obamacare.....but this was lost in the frenzy.

Time and time again they put Party over country.....even though they have convinced themselves they are doing it for country.

and while Trump was distracting everyone with his terrible so-called Presidency....

THEY DID IT! THEY WON!

VICTORY! VICTORY! VICTORY! OBAMACARE IS DEAD!

But,

In their frantic rush to get a ....VICTORY .... most Republicans did not even read...or understand..... their own bill.

They forgot one encie-beansie little thing.