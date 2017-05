He is bad, but Is he really bad?

article: https://newrepublic.com/article/142752/dont-fear-president-pence-liberals-welcome-him

OK Folks......I don't know about this. I really don't like Pence. But is the article correct that Republicans are fractured no matter who is in the office?

I am not comfortable with that. Republicans have remarkable staying power...like leeches. I have found, that tea party and lower class whites will rally behind their tribal party when it comes right down to it.