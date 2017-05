But the Republicans claim

WE WON

WE DID IT

We promised we would repeal and replace Obamacare

so what about the new CBO Report (notice we didn't wait this time for it to come out - no media frenzy while we quietly rushed and rammed it through so we gotr the media meme of Winning)

and WE DID IT!

VICTORY! VICTORY! VICTORY!

Who Cares what the American people actually want!!

We WON!!

Welll.......

Actually.....

Not

It is an unmitigated disaster.