President Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate agreement

This is one of the major reasons to have voted against Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton.
Clinton would have strengthened our commitment to it and done more constructive things to deal with climate change and help the environment.
This is one of the major reasons to have voted against Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton.
Clinton would have strengthened our commitment to it and done more constructive things to deal with climate change and help the environment.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment