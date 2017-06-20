Heat Waves to Get Worse, Affect More People: Study

It is time, long past time, to recognize the danger of what we have created and to do something. I propose three things:

1) Continue to look for AND PRACTICE behaviors and policies that mitigate the effects of global warming/climate change.

2) Prepare for ways to adapt to the changes that are here and are coming to our planet. The world, at least for the foreseeable future, is going to get warmer, more humid, more uncomfortable, more dangerous...lets do what we can....it is not going back to the relative temperate ease we had as children. We must make the best of a bad situation.

3) Stop this petty and infantile political bickering and act like adults: be proactive, admit there is a problem,work out possible solutions, proceed with seriousness and fortitude, work together, and do something.