Trump tapes tweet led Media (and so everyone) on a 40-day goose chase....and this is not the only one!

Trump must be chortling in his Gucci shoes. He is like a bully throwing fire-crackers (in this case tweets) at his victims feet just to watch them dance and hop around.

Be that as it may, I posted this because this is indicative of what is happening to the media and how it is affecting us progressives right now. They built up this whole things about tapes, and smoking guns, and Watergate parallels, etc. that it got our hopes up....i.e. we were dancing frantically around about it.... and it wasted our time from the real things - health care, climate change, etc. Trump must be really enjoying this.....Wada Bunch Of Chumps!

And there are other examples of how the media built something up .... only to have it fizzle or not be true...like after the first Repub health care vote the media hyped it was dead and wouldn't be back for 6 months if at all ...well look what happened ...it got passed!

The Georgia election was another built-up, media hype. A bellwether of the fight for Congress! and Democrats were leading up to the last poll! (Hmmmm- sound similar to Nov. 2016) Bottom line on this - Even those so-called nice, so-called reasonable Republican-leaning moms and dads and grand-parents will support any Republican over any Democrat because deep down they are a scared and fearful group of people and if manipulated (like they were the last few days---with Pelosi)) they just can't pull the lever for a Democrat....it is mostly visceral...a gut reaction...a locked in behavior.... not built on logic or reason or facts.

How else could they have voted for a Trump or a Cruz...or a Steve King.... or any of the far-right conservatives we have in Congress right now?