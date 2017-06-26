President Stephen Colbert in 2020?

I wavered between categorizing this as entertainment or politics and I chose politics because this is what we have come to. Don't get me wrong, I really like Cobert...and I would vote for him over Trump in a heartbeat.... but THIS is what could help progressives/Democrats win???

As much as I hate to admit it, though, the author could be correct. The one thing that the conservative-leaning white males seem to admire and base their judgement to support someone, especially middle class and poor whites (in the rust belt and other areas)...... seems to be the ability to face off an opponent with in-yo-face, scathing,and comedic comebacks that get a visceral guffaw-guffaw reactions. The ability to deal with these with arrogance and confidence and a surety of ones omnipotence ...... never giving in, never admitting wrong .... even if it is an act....a con.... seems to be, for them, the determiner of who they would follow and vote for.

Not reason, not logic, not facts, not calmly discussing policies.

Sooooo...

Go Colbert!