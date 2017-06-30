Newsvine

Senate Health Bill Leaves Key Problems With Health Care System Unresolved

So...

the Republican Health Care Bill does not "fix" anything.....

and ....actually makes things worse for millions of people

So we are left with the real reason the Republicans, and especially Mitchey, are pursuing this disaster....

They just want to "Win"

And in McConnell's case he wants to destroy anything about Obama...it's personal .... he is a partisan ideologue and he can't stand Obama ...... that's why he usurped the Supreme court seat and why he wants to ram thru this ill-conceived and disastrous un-health bill.  It  doesn't matter what would be best for Americans (i.e. fixing Obamacare and working with Democrats), he and many Republicans only want to be seen as Victors Over The Democrats in the media and headlines and scr** the country.

Yes....Republicans and Conservatives....and anyone! out there....

What is best for our country?

