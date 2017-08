Our use of fossil fuels, thus adding extra CO2* to the atmosphere that hasn't been here for millions of years, is leading us to a new type of climate for our world. More frequent severe weather events is just one of the consequences.

*CO2 is the "engine" that powers climate change/global warming because it acts synergistically with other more powerful greenhouse gases H2O and CH4 . It stays up in the atmosphere much longer than the other two thus allowing them to stay up longer.