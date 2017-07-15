And mostly white

Voter ID laws ‘skew democracy’ in favor of white Republicans

Three investigative articles (with links to studies) bear this out:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/02/15/do-voter-identification-laws-suppress-minority-voting-yes-we-did-the-research/?utm_term=.c5b0c8bb33b1

http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/states-push-new-voter-requirements-fueled-trump-n780611

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/02/04/new-evidence-that-voter-id-laws-skew-democracy-in-favor-of-white-republicans/?utm_term=.088cc645e568

So Conservatives and Republican claims that:

* America is a conservative country.....just look at the elections and the fact that Republicans control state governments

* Republicans win elections fair and square

* Conservatives and Republicans represent the "real" America and the "real" American values

is bogus and a pile of _______— (fill in your own)

Republicans win by cheating and lying and misinformation and creating fear and anger and gaming the system. (add gerrymandering, poor voting infrastructure and timing in Democratic areas, well paid (because of Citizens United) character assassinations and propaganda campaigns targeted to manipulate white voters)

Republicans Do Not represent the majority of Americans.