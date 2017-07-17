The United States of Climate Change..... Lyme Disease +

From the article:

While scientists attribute the booming tick population to several different factors, the fact that the climate in Connecticut is warmer and moister than it used to be is believed to be a potent driver. And these changes point to a future with more ticks and tick-borne diseases in more places.

This year, so far, I have had two ticks....probably from just walking the dog. One I I had to take medication for.

It is a different world, in terms of climate and environment, from when I was a child.

Face it - We aren't going to stop climate change. We must be proactive and resilient - adapt to it while still trying to mitigate it's worst effects. That means acting responsibly and using all means we can to lessen our carbon footprint.

This transcends partisanship, people. We must unite on this.