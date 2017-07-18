Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 370 Seeds: 495 Comments: 5211 Since: Jun 2010

Keep ObamaCare - Fix It. Compromise. What do you think?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By prohb-1892005
Tue Jul 18, 2017 7:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Come on Republicans. Show you are real leaders and compromise.

Obamacare was/is working.....not perfectly but it offers a framework.  Why not fix it?  Compromise. Make amendments.  Sit down - Republicans and Democrats together.  Overcome your locked partisan positions and mindsets. Republicans and Democrats....   Ryan and Pelosi....Mcconnell and Schumer........Red states and Blue states....Conservatives and Liberals..... Libertarians and Greens and Constitutionalists and Progressives.......working together on something we already have, fixing it's problems and making it work for all Americans.

Come on America...We need you now....we can't fight alone against the Monster (the Monster of division and hate and acrimony and fear)

Sit down  .....Together

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDFKphodBQI

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor