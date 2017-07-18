Keep ObamaCare - Fix It. Compromise. What do you think?

Come on Republicans. Show you are real leaders and compromise.

Obamacare was/is working.....not perfectly but it offers a framework. Why not fix it? Compromise. Make amendments. Sit down - Republicans and Democrats together. Overcome your locked partisan positions and mindsets. Republicans and Democrats.... Ryan and Pelosi....Mcconnell and Schumer........Red states and Blue states....Conservatives and Liberals..... Libertarians and Greens and Constitutionalists and Progressives.......working together on something we already have, fixing it's problems and making it work for all Americans.

Come on America...We need you now....we can't fight alone against the Monster (the Monster of division and hate and acrimony and fear)

Sit down .....Together

