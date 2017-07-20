Hillary Clinton would have been a whole lot better than the Disaster We Have Now

She should be our President right now.

Hillary Clinton would have been light years better than the Disaster we now have. Vote up!

Any reasonable person would agree with this.

We would have seen a pragmatic, good President trying to bring this country together.

It's been six months........ six months of a Disaster as a Fake "President".

I can't even talk about him to my children and grand-children as the "President" of our country let alone with other adults.

This is the worst atmosphere I have ever seen or experienced in this country.

Six months of Division, Anger, Hate, Lies, Embarrassment, Humiliation, Chaos, Lies, Criminal Activity, Mismanagement, Greed, Lies, Alt-Reality, Alt-Facts, Fake News, Lies, Sarcasm, Us vs. Themmm, Lies, Scapegoating, Lies, Incompetence, Lies, Back-stabbing, oh,I almost forgot.... Lies.

Did I forget any?

Anyone who voted for Trump or did not vote for Hillary should finally admit they were wrong. And if they won't or can't ...THAT'S what is really wrong with this country right now.