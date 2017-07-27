Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 374 Seeds: 505 Comments: 5358 Since: Jun 2010

'Skinny Repeal' of ACA already tried before by states and.... "things went badly" ....to put it mildly.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPBS
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 8:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

By the late 1990s, states such as Washington, Kentucky and Massachusetts felt a backlash from the coverage requirement rules they previously put on the individual market. When some of the rules were repealed, “things went badly,” said Mark Hall, director of the health law and policy program at Wake Forest University.

Premiums rose and insurers fled, leaving consumers who buy their own coverage, because they don’t get it through their jobs, with fewer choices and higher prices.

But you think Republicans will listen to reason and facts and cries to work together with the Democrats? ....or will they just want to win and beat Obama and beat the Democrats? ...to he// with the country

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor