How the upper middle class keeps keeps everyone else out

HARI SREENIVASAN: Reeves is a co-director of the Brookings Institution’s Center on Children and Families. His new book, “Dream Hoarders,” argues that while the top one percent of america’s wealthy receive so much attention, the more significant divide is between the top 20 percent and everyone else struggling to achieve the American dream.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Reeves suggests the advantages of those at the top are gained simply by being part of the right socioeconomic group. By supporting certain policies and behavior they protect their status and keep others out.

RICHARD REEVES: A dream hoarder is someone that’s a member of the American upper middle class. So on the top rung in terms of income. But is then using that position to rig certain systems or certain markets so that they succeed and that their kids succeed. So rig the housing market. Rig the education market. Some say rig the labor market. And so it’s basically like a cartel in business, if you like, but you’re using your power in an anti-competitive way rather than in a competitive way.

...... and voted primarily for Trump: http://www.nationalmemo.com/data-show-most-trump-voters-were-middle-income-not-working-class/

The Republicans (and Trump) have tapped into the "I Got Mine" visceral, and deep, feelings in middle and upper middle class whites.

The marches, and idealism, and passion, and justice, and all of us in this together, of the 60's and 70's, is done for them.