Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 374 Seeds: 498 Comments: 5292 Since: Jun 2010

Republicans continue to support/tolerate Trump because he can hold a pen

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By prohb-1892005
Mon Aug 7, 2017 2:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

They don't really care about anything else.

....and sign things.

They should have supported impeaching him long ago,,,,,but they are scared of their base and for the most part Trump will sign things they want,

That's it.   It doesn't matter how bad he is for our country.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor