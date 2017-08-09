President Trump's 'fire and fury' is the new 'lock her up!'

In-yo-face one-liners, catchy slogans.....

On the stump Trump was willing to go to unanticipated extremes because his prior work as an entertainer and promoter had taught him that when it came to his most ardent fans, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters."

And then

came the most important,

and telling,

line from the whole article, and possibly for all the articles here on the Vine analyzing Trump....and the reason white men mostly voted for Trump.... and that line is this:

Trump's fans, who became the base of his voting bloc, reveled in Trump's unhinged rhetoric because, at least in part, it resonated with their own resentments.

Because...it ...resonated...with ...their...own... resentments.

That is exactly it.

These resentment were based on fallacies, grew out of years of manipulations by the far-right media, and to put it mildly....wrong and damaging to our country. Many of these resentments allowed these people to just "let go" against an increasingly confusing and different world from the own white tribe. They have penned this up .....and Trump allowed them to let it out.....these dark resentments.

Even intelligent Conservatives...ones that went to college, raised families, can write coherent sentencesare manipulated. I read them right here on the vine.

But that's what fuels them....gives them their passion...their reason for being...they will find "alternative facts"to justify their reality they so desperately need because without it they have nothing, they become anxious, and if there is definitely one thing white men cannot tolerate is to feel anxious....

therefore, they cannot admit they are wrong.

They want simple answers

and Trump gives it to them.