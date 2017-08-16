Newsvine

Obama's Response to Charlottesville Shatters Twitter Record

You are a true leader, Mr. President.

Wish you were still as such.  We would be a much better country right now.

His response:

Obama's record-breaking tweet included a photo of him greeting a group a small children of various ethnicities along with part of a quote from former South African president Nelson Mandela. Obama sent two additional tweets to complete the full Mandela quote:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

