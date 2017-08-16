Newsvine

YOU!...Have Been Manipulated! Another example.....

THIS

is similar to how all those white people in the Rust Belt states were manipulated to vote for Trump or not vote for Hillary Clinton.

THIS

is similar to how all you conservative leaning viners here have been manipulated to be against Democrats and to ultimately not vote for Clinton.

THIS

is similar to how all of you who say you loath Hillary Clinton, even if you are not a conservative, have been manipulated for decades against her.

Over 80% of the stories about Hillary Clinton's faults were outright lies or half-truths.

YOU HAVE BEEN MANIPULATED!

to the detriment of our country.

and you don't even know it......

Now.....Wake UP! 

