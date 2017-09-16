Climate anxiety doesn't have to ruin your life. Here's how to manage it.

Basically we have to be proactive and resilient. We cannot become overwhelmed by the magnitude.

Here is just one thought from the author:

"All of this is to say, dear reader, when you feel anxious and out of control in the face of a changing planet, choose the thing that you can do best and most effectively, and then don’t let others ruin your faith in it. I chose my thing — climate journalism. It is frequently horrible — thanks to the subject matter — and I feel anxious and powerless and sad regularly. But when one piece of writing turns out even approximately as well as I wanted it to, it feels like I have taken one small but sure-footed step toward saving humanity. And that makes the next, inevitably faltering ones easier."

We can all try to lessen our carbon footprint....

We can save the earth....one person at a time.