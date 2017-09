Republicans Refuse to listen to the American People.

Republicans refuse to see reason on this....to see bi-partisanship and the only way to heal the wound they created.

They are like a Zombie that will not die.

All they care about is "WINNING" not what is best for our country.

It looks like they have a chance of ramming this through: http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/09/last-ditch-obamacare-repeal-effort-may-get-a-vote.html

Call/write your Senators and Representatives today!

We must not go down without a fight.