Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 377 Seeds: 524 Comments: 5511 Since: Jun 2010

Large companies see payoffs in sustainability

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPBS
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This summer, when President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate accord — a voluntary pact to cut emissions of gases that cause global warming — some opposition came from what is perhaps a surprising place: big business.

In response, hundreds of large U.S. companies publicly pledged to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and increase energy efficiency. In tonight’s signature segment, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Stephanie Sy reports on some big companies leading the way. This story is part of our ongoing series “Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.”

Well, it's a start. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor