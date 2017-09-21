Chuck Grassley's quote on repealing Obamacare is incredibly telling

When Iowa reporters asked Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday about the attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, his answer was remarkable and revealing.

"You know, I could maybe give you 10 reasons why this bill shouldn't be considered," the Iowa Republican said. "But Republicans campaigned on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign. That's pretty much as much of a reason as the substance of the bill."

So THAT'S IT.

To satisfy some partisan need.

Not for the good of the country. Not for ALL their constituents. Not for healing the divisions and working together, red state and blue states, black and white, rich and poor, old and young, conservative, liberal and middle of the road.

Just to satisfy a partisan need.

What a bunch of cowards. What small mindedness , meanness, and vindictiveness. What a lack of real leadership.

They should be better than this. Work within the frameworks of the Affordable Care Act.....make it better.....make it work.

Work WITH the Democrats and Independents