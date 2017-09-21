Harry Chapin ~All Life Is A Circle - We'll All Be Together Again

To a beautiful slide show made by a parent for her/his daughters.

All Life Is a Circle......We'll all be together again.(I sure hope so for many of us on the vine)

All my life's a circle; Sunrise and sundown; Moon rolls through the nighttime;' Til the daybreak comes around All my life's a circle But I can't tell you why; Season's spinning round again; The years keep rollin' by. It seems like I've been here before; I can't remember when; But I have this funny feeling; That we'll all be together again. No straight lines make up my life; And all my roads have bends; There's no clear-cut beginnings; And so far no dead-ends.

I found you a thousand times; I guess you done the same; But then we lose each other; It's like a children's game; As I find you here again; A thought runs through my mind; Our love is like a circle; Let's go 'round one more time.

