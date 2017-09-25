At some point take time to meander along a river..............

Ahhh .... Bill Stains.....this song brings back memories

singing it at coffeehouses or around a campfire

at times of endings and then new beginnings...

so tonight I sing it for you viners.....

Enjoy.

and take the time to meander along a river sometimes.....

I was born in the path of the winter wind. I was raised where the mountains are old. Their springtime waters came dancing down. And I remember the tales they told

The whistling ways of my younger days. Too quickly have faded on by. But all of their memories linger on. Like the light in a fading sky.

River, take me along in your sunshine, sing me a song. Ever moving and winding and free, You rolling old river, you changing old river... Let's you and me, river, run down to the sea.

I've been to the city and back again. I've been moved by some things that I've learned.. Met a lot of good people and I've called them friends....Felt the change when the seasons turned.

I've heard all the songs that the children sing. And listened to love's melodies. I've felt my own music within me rise. Like the wind in the autumn trees.

River, take me along in your sunshine, sing me a song. Ever moving and winding and free. You rolling old river, you changing old river... Let's you and me, river, run down to the sea.

Someday when the flowers are blooming still. Someday when the grass is still green. My rolling waters will round the bend. And flow into the open sea.

So, here's to the rainbow that's followed me here. And here's to the friends that I know... And here's to the song that's within me now. I will sing it wherever I go.

River, take me along in your sunshine, sing me a song. Ever moving and winding and free... You rolling old river, you changing old river... Let's you and me, river,.............. run down to the sea.