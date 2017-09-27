OK Viners.....Where Do You Fit In?.....Let's share "The Meaning Of Life"

There seems to be around 10 categories that people have as their dominant core on this one (and eminent people give their thoughts which I'll share some). Of course we are a combination but the authors found a dominant one for each person. Where do you fit...What is your core? your guiding principle(s)....and do you have any particular quotes or sayings that guide your life?

Here are the groupings the authors found (I've included only one or two quotes from each group):

1. To enjoy or experience life. Enjoy the ?moment,? the ?journey.?

“Carpe diem! Rejoice while you are alive; enjoy the day; live life to the fullest; make the most of what you have. It is later than you think.” Horace (65 – 8 BC), Ancient Roman Poet

2. To love, help, or serve others.

“My consolation and my happiness are to be found in the service of all that lives, because the Divine essence is the sum total of all life.” Mahatma Gandhi (1869 – 1948), Indian leader

3. Life is a mystery.

“Life is an unanswered question, but let’s still believe in the dignity and importance of the question.” Tennessee Williams (1911 – 1983), US playwright

4. Life is meaningless.

The pessimism implied by this theme was poetically captured by Clarence Darrow (1932,p. 43) when he compared life to a ship that is ? “tossed by every wave and by every wind; a ship headed to no port and no harbor, with no rudder, no compass, no pilot, simply floating for a time, then lost in the waves.?”

5. To serve or worship God and/or prepare for the next (or after-) life.

Muhammad Ali referred to life as “only a preparation for the eternal home, which is far more important than the short pleasures that seduce us here” (Gale’s Quotations, 1995).

6. Life is a struggle.

“We are born to struggle, to face the challenges of our lifetime and, ultimately, to evolve to a higher consciousness.” Quincy Jones (b. 1933), Us record producer and musician

7. To contribute to something that is greater than ourselves.

“To this day I believe we are here on this earth to live, to grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people…………Life is to be lived to its fullest so that death is just another chapter.” Rosa Parks (1923 – 2005), US civil-rights activist

"I don't know Who -- or what -- put the question, I don't know when it was put. I don't even remember answering. But at some moment I did answer Yes to Someone --or Something --and from that hour I was certain that existence is meaningful and that, therefore, my life, in self-surrender, had a goal." Dag Hammarskjold (1905 – 1961), Swedish UN representative and Secretary-General

8. To become self-actualized. To develop or ?evolve? as a person or as a species. To pursue truth(s), wisdom, or a higher level of being.

“The life which is unexamined is not worth living.” Plato (428 BC – 347 BC), Ancient Greek philosopher

“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I cam to die, to discover that I had not lived.” Henry David Thoreau (1817 – 62), US writer

9. To create your own meaning.

“The purpose of life is a life of purpose.” Robert Byrne (b. 1928), US chess champion

“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.” Grandma Moses (1860 – 1961), US artist

10. Life is absurd or a joke.

Perhaps the person best known for seeing life as absurd was Albert Camus, who said, ?

“The absurd is the essential concept and the first truth? (Bartlett, 1968, p. 1068).”

The rock star Lou Reed (1992) likened our ability to understand life to reading Sanskrit to a pony.

.........................................................................................

Where do you see yourself?